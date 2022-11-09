Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a barbecue lunch fundraiser for a firefighter in Newberry on Wednesday.

The lunch is held in honor of Blaine Roberson and his family and all proceeds will go to them.

They will serve pulled pork, mac and cheese, green beans, and dessert.

They will delivery to anywhere in town or you can pick it up at the Newberry Fire Station starting at noon.

It will be $10 per plate.

