One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

