One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
