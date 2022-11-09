Paige’s Kitchen: Cannoli Dip

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are a fan of homemade cannolis then this will become your latest go to recipe. It is the perfect dessert to serve a crowd because it can be made ahead of time and is suitable for all ages. It is not too sweet and offers big time taste in small bites. Enjoy!

Ingredients

15 oz ricotta cheese drained

8 oz mascarpone cheese cream cheese can be substituted

1 ¼ cup powdered sugar sifted

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Zest of one orange

Instructions

Combine ricotta cheese and mascarpone cheese together in a medium mixing bowl and using a hand mixer, mix on medium high speed for several minutes until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat until combined and smooth. (Start on low speed to avoid a powdered sugar shower)

Fold in all but two tablespoons of the mini chocolate chips and orange zest. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. The dip is best after 1 hour but can be served in as little as 15 minutes if need be. If making a day ahead don’t add orange zest until right before serving.

Just before serving, sprinkle on reserved chocolate chips and dust with powdered sugar if desired. Serve with desired dippers and enjoy!

Use fresh, whole milk ricotta for the least amount of liquid. The ricotta cheese needs to be drained.

Spoon it on to layers of paper towels and press out all the moisture. You will need to do this a few times.

*Another way is to line a fine mesh sieve with cheesecloth or coffee filter, place the ricotta on the cheesecloth and gently press on the ricotta to let the excess moisture drain away.

**Mascarpone cheese will give the most authentic cannoli flavor but if you can’t find it, cream cheese can be substituted. The flavor will definitely be different.

