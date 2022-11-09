Paige’s Kitchen: Cannoli Dip
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are a fan of homemade cannolis then this will become your latest go to recipe. It is the perfect dessert to serve a crowd because it can be made ahead of time and is suitable for all ages. It is not too sweet and offers big time taste in small bites. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 15 oz ricotta cheese drained
- 8 oz mascarpone cheese cream cheese can be substituted
- 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar sifted
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¾ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
- Zest of one orange
Instructions
- Combine ricotta cheese and mascarpone cheese together in a medium mixing bowl and using a hand mixer, mix on medium high speed for several minutes until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
- Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract and beat until combined and smooth. (Start on low speed to avoid a powdered sugar shower)
- Fold in all but two tablespoons of the mini chocolate chips and orange zest. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. The dip is best after 1 hour but can be served in as little as 15 minutes if need be. If making a day ahead don’t add orange zest until right before serving.
- Just before serving, sprinkle on reserved chocolate chips and dust with powdered sugar if desired. Serve with desired dippers and enjoy!
- Use fresh, whole milk ricotta for the least amount of liquid. The ricotta cheese needs to be drained.
- Spoon it on to layers of paper towels and press out all the moisture. You will need to do this a few times.
*Another way is to line a fine mesh sieve with cheesecloth or coffee filter, place the ricotta on the cheesecloth and gently press on the ricotta to let the excess moisture drain away.
**Mascarpone cheese will give the most authentic cannoli flavor but if you can’t find it, cream cheese can be substituted. The flavor will definitely be different.
