Santa Fe College Police Department will hold Run with the Cops

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A morning of fitness and fun at Santa Fe College.

Run with the Cops returns to the college track on the northwest campus on Wednesday.

The track is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville.

The annual event supports those in our area with special needs.

Participants can run, walk, or roll with law enforcement officers from area agencies.

Attendees can learn important safety tips.

As well as have the opportunity to meet and interact with the members of law enforcement

The event will start at 9 a.m. and run until 11 am.

