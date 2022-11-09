Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores.

UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10.

This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.

RELATED: FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicole Nearly a Hurricane

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.