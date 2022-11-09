Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida

Schools across North Central Florida to close as Nicole nears Florida
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its approach towards Florida’s shores.

UF and Santa Fe College have announced they will not hold classes on Thursday, November 10.

This comes as both Alachua County and Marion County schools announced their closures.

