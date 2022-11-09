Sheriff: 17-year-old boy accused of killing pregnant girl, 16, and her unborn child

Deputies in Florida say 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after...
Deputies in Florida say 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry is charged with second-degree murder after the death of 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson.(Orange County Sheriff's Office Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pregnant 16-year-old girl was involved in a heated argument before being shot and killed.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Lorenzo Larry has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old De’Shayla Ferguson on Oct. 24.

Authorities said Ferguson was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and Larry would be charged with killing her unborn child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ferguson was shot in the head after arguing with Larry.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, “the whole community should be grieving for De’Shayla Ferguson and her family.”

According to Mina, despite previous reports, the case does not have anything to do with human trafficking.

Authorities said Larry faced previous criminal charges, including being a homicide suspect in another shooting in December 2021.

In a Tuesday press conference, Mina said he anticipates the state attorney’s office to charge Larry as an adult in Ferguson’s murder case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Polls close in 2 dozen states; new governors make history
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
Tropical Storm Nicole (gfx)
FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicole Starting to Strengthen
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office