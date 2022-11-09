Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue.

One person was killed. Deputies are actively investigating the incident.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

