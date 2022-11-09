Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County

Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue.

One person was killed. Deputies are actively investigating the incident.

TRENDING: FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicole Nearly a Hurricane

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
Newberry firefighters will hold a lunch fundraiser in honor of Blaine Roberson
FORECAST: Tropical Storm Nicole Nearly a Hurricane