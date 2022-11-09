Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime.

What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave.

“It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said Jacob Arnold.

Arnold works at the Watermelon Pond North Trailhead and regularly takes SW 87th Ave. to get to work.

He said he’s never driven up to a crime scene on his way in to work, but today was different.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between neighbors,” said Capt. Kaley Behl, Spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t have any concerns about anyone being at-large or any continuation of violence.”

Alachua County sheriff’s investigators blocked off the road for hours to search the scene.

“It kind of shakes me up a little,” said Bethany Beckett, neighbor. “I’ve got young children that play, and you know bullets can travel for sure.”

Beckett said many of her neighbors own guns for recreational use, so when she heard gun shots this morning it didn’t alarm her.

“I just didn’t expect anything out of the ordinary with that, but I definitely did hear it this morning and then when I came home and I saw the sheriff parked there then I thought this is strange.”

Beckett said she’s familiar with her neighbors, despite the crime happening in a different subdivision from the one she lives in.

“You know there’s been some talk of a gruff personality on that street but I wouldn’t suspect anything malicious.”

The chief detective on this case said at this time the incident appears to be a case of self defense.

Officials have not yet released a name of the man who was shot and killed.

