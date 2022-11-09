TROPICAL STORM NICOLE Live Blog: Gov. DeSantis says the state is ready for the storm

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re tracking Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm approaches North Central Florida. The storm is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the region.

10:45 a.m. DeSantis gives update on Tropical Storm Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on the storm as it approaches the state. He said evacuation orders are in effect for many counties in Central Florida and South Florida along the east coast. The evacuation orders are zone specific.

DeSantis says the state is prepared for the storm and the state has enough resources to respond. He says16,000 linemen are staged to begin power restoration after the storm. Floridians in the path of the storm should expect power outages according to the governor.

9:30 a.m. NCFL colleges and school districts announce closures

The University of Florida, Santa Fe College, and the College of Central Florida are all closing campus on Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

Alachua County and Marion County school districts have also announced closures on Thursday

11:00 p.m. Tropical Storm Nicole Nearly a Hurricane

Nicole has increased winds to 70 mph, just 4 mph shy of hurricane strength. The storm is located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Nicole is still expected to approach the SE Florida coast early Thursday just after midnight as a Cat 1 Hurricane. Wind will begin to increase late Wednesday into Thursday across NCFL with gusts of 40-50 mph all day Thursday. The threat of tornadoes will also elevate early Thursday morning as Nicole approaches NCFL.

Nicole is forecast to travel west through central Florida then turn northwest along I-75 Thursday afternoon and evening as it passes through NCFL as a large Tropical Storm.

Conditions should improve by early Friday.

