TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jailen Ruth (Hawthorne)

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chasing down opposing quarterbacks, and big dreams, is a favorite pastime of Hawthorne’s Jailen Ruth.

“Really what made me want to play it so much was waking up Saturday mornings and watching College Game Day,” said Hawthorne senior football player Jailen Ruth. “I just love being able to make plays for my teammates and turning up with them. We love hearing our fans, home or away, show up every Friday.”

As a three-year starter for the Hornets, Ruth lines up on both sides of the ball at defensive end and tight end. Despite only playing in five of the team’s seven games this season, Ruth leads Hawthorne will 12 sacks and is second on the team in tackles and receiving touchdowns.

His gawdy stats helped him earn a football scholarship to play for Washington State University.

“I always knew I had the talent and everything, but a lot of people always be telling me ‘Oh, you’re not big enough to go big at your position’ and I just put that to the side and kept working.”

“He’s very confident,” said Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram. “He believes he can make a play at any point during the game and he’s been able to do that for our program over the last three years. The other guys believe in him as well because he’s a special talent.”

Ruth’s stellar play is a big reason why the Hornets are undefeated the last two years, and in pursuit of their third straight appearance in the Class 1A state championship.

“It’s my last year I really want to win one. I’m trying to get everybody locked in, and I know how much it’ll mean to our coaches because our coaches want to bring a football state ring back.”

In the classroom, Ruth has a 3.8 weighted gpa. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and FFA. He credits his work ethic to growing up on a farm taking care of pigs, cows, and goats.

“It’s hard work dealing with all of them and everything. Like feed them, water them, make sure they’re healthy. Give them shots whenever they need them.

Ruth will graduate in December and enroll at Washington State University in the spring.

