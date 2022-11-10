7th annual Woofstock benefit event will be a online silent auction due to Nicole

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday nights 7th annual Woofstock benefit event is canceled due to the storm coming.

Humane Society of North Central Florida officials say that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Nicole, the decision was made to cancel the in-person event and instead pivot to an online silent auction.

The extensive silent auction contains over 275 items including artwork, gift certificates and pet-related items.

You can find a link to register for the auction HERE

