Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso

These adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with during the storm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with.

First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.

Next is a dog who is a bit shy, Rusty. He is looking for a new adventure and wants a best pal to go with him.

There is also the very social, Tofu. This high energy kitty loves to play with toys, but at the end of the day, just wants a cuddle.

Lastly is the very calm and gentle, Miso. Miso while calm can be a little silly and a great addition to your family.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Queen Snuggles, Sailor, and Snacky Snack

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, the shelter has you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and any existing pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

The shelter asks that anyone interested in these or other adoptable pets to schedule a visit at the email ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso
Veteran’s Day is tomorrow, but our chit chat with WIND-FM was today! Here’s what you missed...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 11/10
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 11/10
TROPICAL STORM NICOLE Live Blog: Nicole Inland Over Florida
TROPICAL STORM NICOLE Live Blog: Nicole Inland Over Florida