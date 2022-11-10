All 67 Florida counties under state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects Tropical Storm Nicole will worsen the damage Hurricane Ian already caused in coastal areas.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - All 67 Florida counties are under a state of emergency and 61 school districts are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects Tropical Storm Nicole, which is less significant than Hurricane Ian was, will worsen the damage that Ian already caused in coastal areas which are still recovering.

He says that Volusia County is one area that is still suffering from the worsening erosion caused by the storms that has put some structures in harm’s way.

600 members of the Florida National Guard are on standby.

Emergency management officials are also reminding Floridians to watch for isolated tornadoes.

