Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday.

The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members

Under the proposed new rules, professors would be evaluated in part based on whether they comply with the state’s new Stop Woke law.

