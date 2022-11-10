Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Board of Governors advanced a proposal that would impact tenure at the University of Florida and other higher learning institutions during their meeting on Wednesday.

The new policy would create a system for reviewing all tenured faculty members

Under the proposed new rules, professors would be evaluated in part based on whether they comply with the state’s new Stop Woke law.

