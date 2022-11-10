Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

Fire rescue was quick on the scene at Boardwalk apartment on southwest 13th street to combat the fire.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire.

A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames.

1 small dog was rescued from the building.

No injuries have been reported and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

