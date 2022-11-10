Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region.

The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees.

A homeless man riding out the storm says conditions have been mild for him as of Thursday morning.

“It’s been okay just trying to stay dry, it’s been alright,” said Brandon Wilson. “I think I’m gonna go clean up the park down the road by Martin Luther king. I think that’s what I might do today, stay busy, might get a little wet still but it seems like I can’t really help it.”

RELATED: TROPICAL STORM NICOLE Live Blog: Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to all Florida counties

Thousands of people had lost power in Marion County by Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office was early in the day.

