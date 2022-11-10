Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death

Leo Boatman is sentenced to death for a murder he committed in 2019.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder.

Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed.

Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.

Wells was sentenced to life.

Boatman was previously sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 Santa Fe College students in the Ocala National Forest in 2006.

He was also sentenced to an additional 7 years for the attempted murder of a prison inmate in Dixie County in 2010, and 15 more years for 3rd degree murder in Charlotte County in 2013.

