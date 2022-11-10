Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day.

Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville and Suntran in Ocala will be suspended for the day Thursday.

Busses will resume their normal hours on Friday.

RELATED: HURRICANE NICOLE Live Blog: Nicole Approaching Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF
Board of Governors advance proposal that may impact tenure at UF
7th annual Woofstock benefit event will be an online silent auction due to Nicole
7th annual Woofstock benefit event will be a online silent auction due to Nicole
7th annual Woofstock benefit event will be a online silent auction due to Nicole
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole