Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day.

Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville and Suntran in Ocala will be suspended for the day Thursday.

Busses will resume their normal hours on Friday.

RELATED: HURRICANE NICOLE Live Blog: Nicole Approaching Florida

