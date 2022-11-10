Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy

Residents took to social media to express their concerns.
Residents took to social media to express their concerns.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media.

“It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere.

According to multiple residents I spoke with, two teen boys sodomized another boy with a pipe.

“I think Marion County should’ve reached out to our schools and our school board should’ve been reaching out to us and we should have been notified,” shared Frere.

Other residents said the students attend Williston Middle High school. Parents said the incident happened in Marion County and were not shy to express their concerns online.

Levy County school officials released a statement saying they have been in communication with law enforcement officials and are limiting interactions between the involved students.

So far, deputies said this is a battery investigation and they are in the interview phase. No arrests have been made.

TRENDING STORY: Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self-defense

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

This week Art Adkins explores in detail the history of device used to protect yourself while...
North Central Florida Treasures: Carbide Lamp Helmet
North Central Florida Treasures: Carbide Gas Lamp Helmet
Nicole Latest
HURRICANE NICOLE Live Blog: Nicole strengthens into hurricane
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE