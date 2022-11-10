Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media.

“It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere.

According to multiple residents I spoke with, two teen boys sodomized another boy with a pipe.

“I think Marion County should’ve reached out to our schools and our school board should’ve been reaching out to us and we should have been notified,” shared Frere.

Other residents said the students attend Williston Middle High school. Parents said the incident happened in Marion County and were not shy to express their concerns online.

Levy County school officials released a statement saying they have been in communication with law enforcement officials and are limiting interactions between the involved students.

So far, deputies said this is a battery investigation and they are in the interview phase. No arrests have been made.

