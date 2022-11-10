MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found at a cemetery.

Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting near Reddick on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a man in a cemetery who was dead.

Investigators aren’t releasing much information on the case.

A person who identified themselves as a family member tells TV20 the victim is Kenny Carr.

