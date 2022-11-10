North Central Florida Treasures: Carbide Lamp Helmet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a unique headgear used for coal mining in the early 1800′s, The Carbide and Acetylene Gas Lamps.

Carbide lamps created in 1836 are powered by the reaction of chemicals which makes a clean white flame. This would be just enough light in the front of your face to be able to see deep down a mining tunnel.

This helmet dating back to 1920 in a retail setting is worth $300- $350, The Carbide lamp helmet.

