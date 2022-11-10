People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple.

TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.

A manager of a restaurant on Second Street decided to close up early.

“I have boards and sandbags but I’m not really threatened with this one too much,” said Gowen Naylor, manager at Tony’s Seafood. “We could have some wind damage and some water like on some roads but I think we’ll be fine.”

Cedar Key Fire Rescue crews said a surge is expected at about 2 a.m.

“I mean we just got hit by the last hurricane a few weeks ago and so we knew this one wasn’t going to be as bad.” Jia Johnson, UF student in Cedar Key. “I’m not super worried but obviously still have to take precautions and stuff.”

