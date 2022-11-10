Residents and utility crews make storm preparations ahead of Nicole

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Winds are already picking up as Hurricane Nicole heads to the Florida coast.

Multiple sandbag locations were spread across North Central Florida as residents prepare. Gwen Greenfield was one of those people who got sandbags for her home.

“We need them on the backside of our house because it’s extremely low and we would rather pick up the sandbags then have damage in our home,” said Greenfield.

Near The Villages, hundreds of Duke Energy utility trucks full of line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors, and support personnel are getting ready to help people after the storm hits.

“We know that power is a life-essential service and sometimes we forget that until the power goes out due to a storm or for some other reason. But what we have here are prepared crews that are ready to roll,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Heather Danenhower.

At the end of September, Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Southwest and Central Florida.

Greenfield said the storm has her expecting the worst but hoping for the best.

“I am worried, I am very much concerned not so much for myself but for others who are in the South. They have just gone through a major hurricane and here were are again they have not even recuperated from the last one.”

Danenhower said Ian prepared Duke Energy workers for storms like Nicole.

“We were able to restore 99% of customers within three days and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to have the same force out there to take care of this storm.”

Many residents said they’ll stay vigilant as the storm passes through.

