Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.

Crews had to cut the man out of the structure to get him out.

“We were called to a structural collapse with a tree on top of a building and two crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue teamed up with Gainesville Fire Fescue and also Windsor Fire Department to get the subject out of the home,” said Michael Cowart, an Alachua County Fire Rescue operations chief.

Firefighters say the man’s pregnant girlfriend stepped outside just before the tree fell and was unharmed.

Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to three calls for trees falling on homes within 30 minutes around noon. Sheriff’s deputies were also busy responding to weather-related calls ranging from hazardous conditions to power lines down and street lights out.

