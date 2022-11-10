UF pass rusher steps up given chance to shine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Opportunity is born out of circumstance. And although it’s a small sample size, one Gator football player is seizing his time in the spotlight.

When Brenton Cox got dismissed from the roster, it created more playing time for outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Jr.

He may have an ostentatiously long name, but Powell-Ryland, Jr. lived up to it in his first chance at increased playing time. Against Texas A&M last week, Powell-Ryland, Jr. contributed six tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. Memo to South Carolina: You might want to block this guy on Saturday.

“I feel like we can definitely build off this,” said Powell-Ryland, Jr. regarding the first first SEC road win of the season. “I feel like that we -- this should be a turning point to what we showed we could do it. Now it’s just the fact of doing it every time.”

Head coach Billy Napier liked seeing his defense shut out the Aggies in the second half.

“That was the thing that was really cool to me to see is they were vocal at the half about what needed to be addressed amongst themselves,” said Napier. “I think that’s when, i think, you’re making progress .”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.