Utility workers travel across North Central Florida to help with power outages

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of utility workers are now on their way to restore power across the state.

They were staged trucks in The Villages Wednesday night.

Duke Energy power crews rolled out just before 10:30 a.m.

The crews include line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors and support personnel.

Workers will restore power to customers in north central Florida and other parts of the state.

Duke energy serves nearly two million people in 35 counties.

