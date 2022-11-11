Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

Alachua County Sheriff's release information on the effects and response to hurricane Nicole.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole.

ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today .

The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out.

In comparison, ASO had received 102 weather-related calls during hurricane Ian.

