Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole.

ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today .

The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out.

In comparison, ASO had received 102 weather-related calls during hurricane Ian.

