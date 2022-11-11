City park in Cross City will host their annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony is still on for Friday.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will honor veterans from all around.
TRENDING: MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery
Following the parade, there will ceremony that will begin at 2 p.m.
It will be held at the City Park behind the courthouse.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.