City park in Cross City will host their annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony is still on for Friday.

The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will honor veterans from all around.

Following the parade, there will ceremony that will begin at 2 p.m.

It will be held at the City Park behind the courthouse.

