Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event is hosted by the Off-Road United Foundation, and it starts on Friday.

It is one of Florida’s largest off-road events.

It brings together law enforcement and the community for fellowship and fun.

The event will kick off at the Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park at Keystone Airport in Starke.

Attendees will be able to meet and greet old and new friends.

Krawl’n for the Fallen will continue on Saturday and Sunday with more events including the raising of the big thin blue line flag, off-road trails and obstacles, and other family activities.

The event will conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a customized jeep giveaway.

