Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some flights at Gainesville Regional were disrupted but operations remained open throughout the day on Thursday.

The airport website shows a couple of flights canceled and several delayed but most eventually arrived or departed.

Orlando International Airport closed operations for much of Thursday but will resume all flights on Friday.

Although many flights were canceled, Jacksonville International remained open throughout the day Thursday.

