Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning.

Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie.

While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say Mclean thought the victim was laughing at her.

Mclean took at knife out of her pocket and tried stabbing the victim, but he moved away.

The victim held down Mclean by her neck and took the knife away from her.

After releasing her, Mclean went to the kitchen, grabbed a meat fork, and stabbed the victim in the stomach, causing a 2-inch puncture wound.

Mclean is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

