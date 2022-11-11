Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

She is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning.

Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie.

While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say Mclean thought the victim was laughing at her.

Mclean took at knife out of her pocket and tried stabbing the victim, but he moved away.

The victim held down Mclean by her neck and took the knife away from her.

TRENDING: MCSO investigates ‘suspicious death’ at cemetery

After releasing her, Mclean went to the kitchen, grabbed a meat fork, and stabbed the victim in the stomach, causing a 2-inch puncture wound.

Mclean is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TROPICAL DEPRESSION NICOLE Live Blog: System Pulling Away From NCFL
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Those in attendance can expect vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much...
Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton