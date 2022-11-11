Gator Insider: Florida faces South Carolina in home finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 11 of the college football season gives Florida football fans one last chance to watch the orange and blue at The Swamp, for the fall campaign, as the team hosts Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina in the team’s home finale. The team will honor 18 players before the game as a part of Senior Day festivities. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup between head coaches Billy Napier and Shane Beamer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.