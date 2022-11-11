Gator Insider: Florida faces South Carolina in home finale

Florida to honor 18 players on Senior Day
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 11 of the college football season gives Florida football fans one last chance to watch the orange and blue at The Swamp, for the fall campaign, as the team hosts Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina in the team’s home finale. The team will honor 18 players before the game as a part of Senior Day festivities. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup between head coaches Billy Napier and Shane Beamer.

