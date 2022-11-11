Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s overlap complicates loss and damage assessments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -UF IFAS researchers were in the middle of totaling up Florida’s agricultural loss and damage assessments from Hurricane Ian when Nicole made landfall. The overlapping affected areas present a problem for economists.

UF economist Christa Court said the total loss so far for Ian reached $787 million and $1.56 billion. Data showed that citrus, fresh fruits, and vegetables were highly affected by Hurricane Ian.

“We’re hard at work still analyzing the impacts of Hurricane Ian and we are now going to start the process of assessing the impacts of Hurricane Nicole,” said Court. “It’s complicated by the fact that a lot of the same places that experienced impacts from hurricane Ian are now the same places that hurricane Nicole came right over.”

In spite of the complication from Nicole, the statewide estimated agricultural loss caused by Hurricane Ian will be available later this month.

Those whose crops have been damaged by the storm are asked to email pictures of that damage and complete an online survey and report the effects of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole’s impacts.

