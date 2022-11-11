Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day.

The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary.

Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well.

Schools are closed in Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Levy, Putnam, and Union Counties.

