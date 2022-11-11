MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans.

On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast.

It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

TRENDING: Utility workers travel across North Central Florida to help with power outages

All veterans eat free and non-veterans will be asked to make a donation of $15.

The Veterans Day celebration will continue after the breakfast.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
Alachua County Sheriff's release information on the effects and response to hurricane Nicole.
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole