MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans.
On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast.
It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
TRENDING: Utility workers travel across North Central Florida to help with power outages
All veterans eat free and non-veterans will be asked to make a donation of $15.
The Veterans Day celebration will continue after the breakfast.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.