MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans.

On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast.

It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

All veterans eat free and non-veterans will be asked to make a donation of $15.

The Veterans Day celebration will continue after the breakfast.

