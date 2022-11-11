Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the hospital in August.(San Diego County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The mother and grandfather of an 11-year-old California girl who was allegedly tortured and starved for years have been arrested and charged with murder, while her grandmother faces abuse charges.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in the San Diego suburb of El Cajon.

Prosecutors say McCormack and her parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, abused and tortured the girl and her two younger siblings, ages 6 and 7, for about five and a half years.

The 11-year-old identified as Arabella died in August, according to the court complaint.

McCormack was an ordained elder at the Rock Church in San Diego. The three were arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76
Jan. 6th Committee hearing
Jan. 6th Committee deadline approaches for former President Trump
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Man helps child by holding suspected kidnapper at gun point
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph...
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out