Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday.
The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry.
The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks.
They will also offer mini express train rides.
It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and Everyone is welcome!
