Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday.

The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry.

The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks.

They will also offer mini express train rides.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and Everyone is welcome!

