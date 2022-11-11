Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations

There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday.

The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry.

The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks.

TRENDING: MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast

They will also offer mini express train rides.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and Everyone is welcome!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen
Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
Gainesville Regional Airport remained open through the storm, most flights departed or arrived
MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast
MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast