State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy.

State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports.

An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports that were due no later than June 30th.

The city could lose state funding if it does not submit the reports by December 19th.

The State Auditing Committee meets early next year to consider taking action.

The city received a critical state audit at the beginning of the year.

The letter that was sent to the Gainesville City Auditor’s Office can be viewed below:

