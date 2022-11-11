Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival takes place on Friday.

Over 100 local business owners, local farmers, and entrepreneurs in the Gainesville and rural areas are set to be in attendance.

Vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much more make up the event.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

It is held at Douberly Farms, located at 14351 NE County Rd 339 in Trenton.

