Veteran’s Day breakfast back after two-year pandemic pause

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic Veteran’s Day was celebrated in person over a hot breakfast.

The Brigadier General Charles Young Breakfast was given out to service members at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Purpose Center off of Waldo Rd Friday morning. The Beta Pi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity hosted the free meal along with students and staff of the Sharing and Caring School.

Organizer Charlie Jackson was happy to see some fellow soldiers in person on Veteran’s Day for the first time in over two years.

“Getting veterans back together is like a big reunion we haven’t seen these guys in three years and they’ve been with us a long time,” said Jackson. He was a Major in the Army during the Gulf War.

Waymon McMillan was in the Marine Corps for two years. He said his service brought something to him and many other men like him back in the 1970′s, opportunity.

“Veterans day to me means a lot because back in the 70′s it helped a lot of people during my time. I know guys that went in that got in trouble, the judge would actually give them a second chance if they joined the service. Thankfully I never got in trouble, but I did my two years,” said McMillan.

After breakfast was served, students sang and danced for the veterans. There was also a presentation by Alachua County Veteran’s Services about the recently passed PACT Act and how to apply for federal benefits. Soldiers who served in Iraq, Vietnam, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, Johnston Atoll, and Afghanistan and were exposed to dangerous chemicals and carcinogens are asked to apply.

