Yankeetown residents are concerned about high tides after Tropical Storm Nicole

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Water levels continued to rise throughout the day in Yankeetown as there was minimal damage from Tropical Storm Nicole, but some residents like Michael Brehmer said the worst is yet to come.

“Came in out of the north and now it’s changed directions as they predicted but the wind velocity is going to bring in a real high tide.”

As debris was scattered across the roads, longtime resident Kevin McHugh said he was shocked to have a hurricane in November.

“This morning it wasn’t 70 degrees and we had high winds. It’s a weird time of the year to have a hurricane we’ve only had like the one that I remember this late in the season.”

But on every mind is the concern for flooding because of high tides.

“The wind is not going to change much it may go down a little bit by two in the morning. But the incoming tide is going be on top of what’s in the river now and that could flood some lower parts of town,” said McHugh.

Bremer added that residents should stay vigilant although the storm has passed. He describes how high the water has gotten multiple times.

“We had it go up over the grass this is nothing yet but the way the wind is blowing and the way the tide is supposed to come in this might be a concern.”

Yankeetown residents said they received both minimal damages in Nicole and Ian and are hoping this is the last hurricane of the season.

