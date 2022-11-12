Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on SR-35 near the intersection of SE 66th street.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup truck failed to stop in time.

The injured child was taken to Advent Health.

