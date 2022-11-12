House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week.

Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night.

Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the home.

Fire Rescue crews say one of the vehicles had malfunctioned, likely causing the fire.

The fire was put out without any injuries.

