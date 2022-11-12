Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition.

The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning.

The band competed in the preliminary round alongside nearly 100 high school bands from 20 different states.

