Residents of Dixie County looking for help to search for missing teen, Demiah Appling

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents are looking for people to help with a search party for 14-year-old Demiah Appling.

Demiah went missing almost a month ago Sunday October 16 around 9:30p.m. in the neighborhood of Suwannee Gardens.

Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies say she got into a vehicle on that night and they have persons of interest in their search for Demiah.

Neighbors will be meeting to start their search at the Old Town Church of God on 72 SE 918th Street at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.