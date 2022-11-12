Sports Overtime: Region Quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The playoffs got underway on Friday night in North Central Florida with a thriller between Buchholz and Pace. The Bobcats, seeded No. 3 in Class 4A-Suburban Region 1, edged out the Patriots, 35-34 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds. Buchholz will host Crestview in next week’s region semifinals. In non-football action, the Gator men’s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State, 88-78 to move to 2-0. Colin Castleton scored a career-high 33 points in the victory.

NCFL High School Fotoball: Region Quarterfinals

Buchholz def. Pace, 35-34 (4A-Suburban Region 1)

Vanguard def. River Ridge, 35-0 (3A-Suburban Region 2)

Columbia def. Lincoln, 29-6 (3A-Suburban Region 1)

Eastside def. North Marion, 27-14 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

Bradford def. Crescent City, 48-0 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

Suwannee def. Walton, 39-15 (2A-Suburban Region 1)

Chiefland def. Newberry, 49-7 (1A-Rural Region 4)

Lafayette def. Branford, 35-7 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Madison County def. Fort White 36-0 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.