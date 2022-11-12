Sports Overtime: Region Quarterfinals

Eastside takes down North Marion for the second time, will face Bradford next
The playoffs are underway in NCFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The playoffs got underway on Friday night in North Central Florida with a thriller between Buchholz and Pace. The Bobcats, seeded No. 3 in Class 4A-Suburban Region 1, edged out the Patriots, 35-34 on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds. Buchholz will host Crestview in next week’s region semifinals. In non-football action, the Gator men’s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State, 88-78 to move to 2-0. Colin Castleton scored a career-high 33 points in the victory.

NCFL High School Fotoball: Region Quarterfinals

Buchholz def. Pace, 35-34 (4A-Suburban Region 1)

Vanguard def. River Ridge, 35-0 (3A-Suburban Region 2)

Columbia def. Lincoln, 29-6 (3A-Suburban Region 1)

Eastside def. North Marion, 27-14 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

Bradford def. Crescent City, 48-0 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

Suwannee def. Walton, 39-15 (2A-Suburban Region 1)

Chiefland def. Newberry, 49-7 (1A-Rural Region 4)

Lafayette def. Branford, 35-7 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Madison County def. Fort White 36-0 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Sports Overtime: High School Football region quarterfinals (Plus, UF men's hoops)
Florida head coach Billy Napier talks to his quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during a time...
Gator Insider: Florida faces South Carolina in home finale
Florida linebacker Shemar James (6) and linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (52) follow a play...
UF pass rusher steps up given chance to shine
UF's Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. makes most of opportunity