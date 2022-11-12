Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow.

Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival.

The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto.

The festival features races for dogs of all age levels plus contests for best nose, best dressed, “smooching pooches” and more.

