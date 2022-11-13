Florida football team runs over South Carolina on Senior Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Florida football team’s home finale of the 2022 campaign, the orange and blue honored 18 seniors prior to their game with Southeastern Conference opponent South Carolina, before sending them off with a convincing victory.

The Gators (6-4) ran over, around, and through the Gamecocks (6-4) defense for 374 yards, on their way to a 32-point win.

Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, while freshman sensation Trevor Etienne ate up 100 yards on the ground, including an 85-yard touchdown with two minutes to play in the first quarter that put Florida ahead 21-0.

The Gators defense shutdown the Gamecocks offense in both halves. They held South Carolina to 32 yards on 16 plays and three consecutive punts to begin the game. Then, forced and recovered three fumbles to begin the second half. The only points the Gamecocks got came off a fake punt that went for a touchdown in the waning moments of the first half.

Anthony Richardson accounted for three touchdowns. The sophomore signal caller ran in the team’s first score, then tossed a ball to Ricky Pearsall in the back left corner of the endzone to put the Gators ahead, 14-0. Richardson recorded his final touchdown of the contest when he hit Jonathan Odom on a four-yard pass in the third quarter to make it 31-6.

The victory gives Florida six wins on the season, which qualifies them for a bowl game after the regular season concludes.

Florida will finish out the regular season on the road at Vanderbilt, then in Tallahassee against Florida State.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.