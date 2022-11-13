Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday.

Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight.

The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach.

They then submitted Velasquez to a field sobriety test and searched him.

He performed poorly in the exercises, was found in possession of cocaine, and was driving without a valid driver’s license.

Vasquez is charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

