Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday.
Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight.
The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach.
They then submitted Velasquez to a field sobriety test and searched him.
He performed poorly in the exercises, was found in possession of cocaine, and was driving without a valid driver’s license.
Vasquez is charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
