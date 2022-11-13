Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

23-year-old robs Publix at gunpoint to pay rent.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint last night.

Gainesville police officers say 23-year-old Hunter Burton went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Road around 8:45 pm.

After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to a register and showed the employee his gun.

The employee gave him two trays of money adding up to about 1700 dollars.

He ran out of the store and took off in a silver Dodge Ram truck.

Officers tracked him down to a CVS on SW Archer Road.

After he was arrested, Burton said he stole the money to pay rent.

He is charged with armed robbery and grand theft.

TRENDING: Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
TV20 is a sponsor of Toys for Tots this holiday season.
Gator women take down UC Asheville, 86-40 to reach 2-0
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather