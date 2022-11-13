Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint last night.

Gainesville police officers say 23-year-old Hunter Burton went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Road around 8:45 pm.

After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to a register and showed the employee his gun.

The employee gave him two trays of money adding up to about 1700 dollars.

He ran out of the store and took off in a silver Dodge Ram truck.

Officers tracked him down to a CVS on SW Archer Road.

After he was arrested, Burton said he stole the money to pay rent.

He is charged with armed robbery and grand theft.

TRENDING: Toys for Tots and TV20 are helping deliver holiday cheer

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.